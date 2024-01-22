Vice President speaking about abortion to Emily’s List in 2022, before the Dobbs decision came down, but after the decision leaked.

Today, Vice President Kamala Harris is in Big Bend, Wisconsin, where she’s kicking off her “Fight For Reproductive Freedoms” tour, in a state where just last week, Republicans introduced yet another abortion ban. (This time at 14 weeks.)

Politico Playbook has excerpts of the speech, in which Harris will rightly explain that the Republicans and Donald Trump did this to America, and they want to hurt you more.

“He made a decision to take your freedoms, and it is a decision he does not regret,” Harris will say, according to excerpts provided to POLITICO. “Just two weeks ago, he said, that for years, ‘they were trying to get Roe v. Wade terminated.’ And then he bragged, ‘I did it, and I’m proud to have done it.’ “He is proud. Proud that women across our nation are suffering? Proud that women have been robbed of a fundamental freedom? That doctors could be thrown in prison for caring for patients? That young women today have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers?”

Meanwhile at the White House, President Joe Biden will be having a meeting of his Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access, on the same day the administration announced new measures intended to protect access to contraception, abortion pills and emergency abortions, even in states where Republicans would rather pregnant people die in the hospital than abort a pregnancy that’s threatening them.

Wonkette will have more on all of that today.

President Biden started the month being far more aggressive about defending democracy from the threat of Donald Trump and his MAGA extremist Republican insurgent movement. We said then that they need to make abortion a central issue in this year’s campaign, and we hope this is the beginning of that. Ever since Dobbs, every time America votes on abortion, America votes for it.

But we have one nitpick and it’s going to be the same nitpick until it’s no longer necessary: you have to say “abortion.” Biden’s statement on today’s moves by the administration says, “On this day and every day, Vice President Harris and I are fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedom against Republicans’ dangerous, extreme, and out-of-touch agenda.” Harris’s thing, again, is called the “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour.

Stop it stop it stop it stop it stop it with this so-called official messaging full of euphemisms and general bullcrap. People are ferociously pissed right now, and American citizens have shown us what they do when you take away their right to have an abortion.

Stop the goddamned pussyfooting around what the issue is, thank you, we love you, watch the wonderful vice president who, by the way, does not have that problem with saying “abortion.”

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?