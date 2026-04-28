Wonkette

Wonkette

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Axomamma's avatar
Axomamma
1h

omfg, I don't know how you kids do it. I am reduced to skimming headlines, because I just can't. Actually having to read the avalanche of vomit and come up with a funny way to present it? I only wish I had more green stuff to throw your way for your efforts to add some sugar to the sick.

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