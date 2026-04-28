Christ what a load of crazy came at us one after the other today. You’ll have to wait to read about indicting James Comey and smashing ABC’s licenses for the tort of “aggravated Jimmy Kimmeling” and also he’s putting his face on the fucking PASSPORTS for morning tabs and morning posts, because dang, we were behind!

So what did we get to today? Some things!

Evan did your morning tabs! They had a lot of Tori Amos and Raymond’s wife.

Trump stole Obama’s time machine to go eight months back to the future (does not include today’s news about the FCC promising to smash all ABC’s licenses).

Marcie watched his whole fucking crazy 14-minute monologue on … this, whatever this is.

Evan had a good time shitting on Bari Weiss and Tony Dokoupil.

Hey Chuck and Cam, how do?

This by Robyn was really something, you should have seen her in the chatcave when she got to the part about “they had to explain why they wouldn’t take the ‘discrimination’ case against the white man, when he was beaten out for the job by a white man, and all the other applicants were also white men.” Don’t that just beat all?

Okay, I had a rough day (rough week) and I bet you did too. We’ll be back at it tomorrow!