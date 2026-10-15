No, no reason for the headline. Sometimes we just remember things. Happy Friday Eve!

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Feed The Kitty

Our day began with Tabs, a Robocop reference, and a gif of kittens confused by glass.

Guys? Donald Trump is not a well man. Like, again. And somehow worse!

Rep. Andy Harris (D-Maryland) won his place in the Petulant White Male Politician Hall Of Fame this week. Congratulations, richly earned! Harris did not consent to being recorded by one particular reporter at a public event, and yelled that the reporter was violating Maryland’s wiretapping law, which requires “two party consent” — but only when recording a private conversation. Public events don’t count.

Donald Trump is trying to deport Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) based on long-debunked conspiracy theories. It’s Obama birtherism, recycled!

Wingnut election deniers (includuing the current president of the United States) are trying to throw Crom knows how many legitimate California voters off the voter rolls, because what if they are actually faking their citizenship? Or even their existence?

CNN did a town Hall with James Talarico Wednesday night and he was terrific. Republicans were outraged that he didn’t admit he will force Jesus to undergo gender reassignment surgery at a school while being force-fed halal tofu.

Yr Wonkette loves you! We’ll be back tomorrow with more of this goofy stuff that keeps happening all around these days.