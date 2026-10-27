Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

I early voted today, got a ride from a friend to the polling place. There was a pretty good sized crowd there but they were well organized and it went smoothly. I think it took about 20 minutes to get through the line.

I took great joy in filling in the dots for Sherrod Brown and Dr. Amy Acton!

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Fool's avatar
Fool
4h

> to run the world’s most powerful military

Feels like the word "formerly" should fit in their somewhere

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