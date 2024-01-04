They’re good hotel fails though.

What’s that German word for vicarious embarrassment again?

Reeks, all of them.

These people already been thrown out on their asses by the good people of Pennsylvania.

Thank you for reading Wonkette. This newsletter, like all our posts, is public so feel free to share it. Share

Hey SER and Dok, I said, make a spreadsheet of all the gubernatorial/Senate races so we make sure not to forget any! SER been on a tear.

MEERKAT LIBEL.

It’s news and it’s also not news, and here’s what you need to know.

This is some weak shit even for George Will.

In this case you are rooting for Dan Crenshaw, I mean, barely.

Masks on, folks.

Hey are there any other questions about “Constitution” and “president” coming up lately?

See you bright and early with tabs!