Many News! Much Cats! Today in Wonkette!
They’re good hotel fails though.
What’s that German word for vicarious embarrassment again?
Reeks, all of them.
Last Sorry House Republican Crawls On Belly To Endorse Man Who Bragged He 'Killed Him'
These people already been thrown out on their asses by the good people of Pennsylvania.
Disgraced Ousted Moms 4 Liberty PA School Board 'Hosed Down' Superintendent Crony With $700,000 Cash
Hey SER and Dok, I said, make a spreadsheet of all the gubernatorial/Senate races so we make sure not to forget any! SER been on a tear.
Should Florida Re-Elect Crypt-Keeper Rick Scott, Or Elect This Nice Democrat Lady Who Isn't That?
MEERKAT LIBEL.
Love It When Trump's Dipshit Lawyers Confirm Maggie Haberman's Reporting About How Scared He Is Right Now
It’s news and it’s also not news, and here’s what you need to know.
This is some weak shit even for George Will.
Left And George Will Have Found The Real Fascist Dictator, Can You Guess It Is Joe Biden
In this case you are rooting for Dan Crenshaw, I mean, barely.
All Fun And Games Until Dan Crenshaw Says Jesse Watters Looks Like He Pees Sitting Down
Masks on, folks.
Study: Hydroxychloroquine Maybe Killed About 17,000 People During The First Wave Of COVID
Hey are there any other questions about “Constitution” and “president” coming up lately?
It's Okay If Foreign Governments Give The President Minimum Of $7.8 Million While He's In Office If It's Trump Right?
See you bright and early with tabs!
