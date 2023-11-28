At this point is there any other explanation for Alabama GOP Senator Tommy Tuberville’s continued crybaby tantrum crusade against the military? (Aside from how Tuberville is the dumbest pigfuck ever to escape a football field and become a United States senator.) Is it now reasonable to conclude that he must just really hate American troops as much as his slobbering superhero Donald Trump does?

We’ve reached week one-million-and-five of Tuberville’s petulant little bitchfit holding up Senate confirmations of people across the entire military, and just fucking the troops, the military and our national security in the process, because the moron is upset about the Pentagon’s abortion policy, which helps provide for troops and their family members who need abortions. (It was of course enacted because the illegitimate partisan hack Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and confiscated Americans’ bodily autonomy and gave it to Samuel Alito to rub all over himself.)

Tuberville loves doing interviews and using this issue as an excuse to show everybody his pee-pee. We imagine without this party trick nobody would interview him at all.

Again, we do have to allow for the likelihood that Tuberville, this hick who likes to be called “Coach,” this rancidly underqualified PE major, really is as pigfuck stupid as he looks. Otherwise why would he keep doubling down, even after being informed so many times by so many humans better and smarter than him that he’s hurting the military and our national security?

Tuberville did a Newsmax interview last night, and boy, did he say some awful things about the military and about the troops. He’s a MAGA Republican halfwit, so he’s been brainwashed into thinking the military is now “woke,” and therefore weak. We wonder what the actual brave men and women of the armed forces think when they hear cowardly United States senators who’ve never served a day in their foul little lives open their insolent little sass-mouths and say things like this:

Loading video

Tuberville strummed his cornpone banjo whining about the military wanting to spend $114 million on diversity training, because Alabama Republicans don’t like that sort of thing. Then he said that “we’ve got the weakest military that we’ve had probably here in my lifetime.” He allowed that there were good military people — mighty big of him — but said that “infiltrating the military is all this wokeness.”

As if this chickenshit is in any position to know one way or the other.

He blamed Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley for this alleged woke infiltration. He of course failed to show any of his work explaining what he thinks those three men have done to bring about this turn of events.

He surely didn’t show how they’ve done anything worse than his own enemy-comforting traitor motherfucker war on the troops.

After that, Tuberville turned the projection up to one million:

Loading video

“It’s gettin’ to be, not a laughin’ matter, it’s to the point now where you’re goin’, ‘What else can they do to hurt our country?’ And they’re intentionally doin’ it.”

Ayup. It is indeed not a laughin’ matter, and all the better and smarter people are wonderin’ that exact thing about Tommy Tuberville.

And he’s intentionally doin’ it.

Combined with how eager Tuberville is to translate Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy positions into Country Fried Dumbfuck, it’s enough to make folks wonder about this Tuberville character.

Elsewhere in the interview, this stupid dipshit said that after the Hamas attacks on Israel, Joe Biden should have sent “every available military personnel to the border immediately” and closed it down. Yes, our border, the one with Mexico. “We’re gonna have a 9/11 attack every few weeks if we don’t watch it,” he said, because that’s how senators talk.

Then he said the words, “you know, I’m not a senator. I was an educator,” and if we don’t close down this blog post and go collect ourselves over this escaped hillbilly coach calling himself an “educator,” we’re going to injure ourselves laughing.

[videos via Acyn]

