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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

Yet another dildo-shaped Republican...

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Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
1h

The only folks out in force at the so-called "fair" are...you guessed it gang!...Pulpit Pimps!

Even the "Great American State Fair" can't escape Christian preachers making it worse

This weekend could have been a huge celebration of the country’s 250th anniversary. But a bipartisan-backed festival that could have drawn in millions of Americans was hijacked by Donald Trump, who replaced it with the now-disastrous “Great American State Fair.” There’s a remarkable lack of people on the National Mall, because who wants to visit Washington, D.C. for what’s essentially a giant Trump rally, with live coverage from Fox News, a Confederate flag, overpriced food, and a heat wave that makes it unpleasant to be outside at all.

Despite all that, there are still people who want to make things worse: evangelists...

Jason Jimenez saw a mission field.

“Has anyone told you that God loves you and that he has a plan for your life?” the 38-year-old Bible student began each conversation as he moved in the baking, bright sun.

For Jimenez and the more than 1,000 other missionaries who came to Washington, D.C., to win souls for Christ at the Great American State Fair, the Trump-administration-run event was “the perfect environment,” he said.

https://www.friendlyatheist.com/p/even-the-great-american-state-fair

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