Monday Again. Wonkette One-A-Day for Aug. 10, 2026!
Happens every week!
84 days to the midterms, y’all!
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Here are Monday’s stories:
Tabs:
Good man:
Labor:
Complainer:
Miss North Carolina USA Dethroned Just For Being Christian Conservative (Who Uses Racial Slurs)
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Neckbeard:
Neckbeard Ross Douthat Leaves Letter For Future Generations About How He Survived 'Peak Woke'
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Do they get free Totino’s Pizza Rolls too?
Sean Duffy Hiring Gamers As Air Traffic Controllers, Promises Them Sick Maps And Unlimited Health Points
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More stories tomorrow when we write them!