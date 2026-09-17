Just another Thursday in the Trump era, so we have stories about political manipulation of network news, the breakup of the post-WW II international order, crazy ideas from Republican candidates, good ideas from Democrats (that can’t become law until there’s a new president), and, oh yes, another threat to a beloved cultural institution. Whew! Let’s jump in!

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began, as always, with Tabs, and a double-dose of cuteness in the daily gif: Ducklings AND puppies!

After Bari Weiss revamped 60 Minutes with a pipe wrench, the season premiere was … not watched much at all. But at least two old Wonkette minor characters put in an appearance.

Canada might join Europe, but only diplomatically. Donald Trump may really think the northern part of the continent is planning to relocate, no telling. (Nah, if he thought that he’d be planning resorts on Montana’s new northern coast.)

California Republican gubernatorial nominee Steve Hilton thinks it would be a great idea to do away with the DMV. To be clear, many people hate the DMV (not Yr Editrix!). But he also wouldn’t replace it; he’d just tell the counties to figure it out on their own. That … isn’t a plan, now is it?

Nice time: Elizabeth Warren and AOC want to save American healthcare, such as it is, from being even more enshittified by private equity vultures who would make it far, far worse.

If Donald Trump can’t put his name all over DC’s Kennedy Center, then maybe he’ll just nuke it from orbit and write his name on the crater. Surprisingly, many oppose this.

Wonkette loves you! We’ll be back tomorrow, maybe with a Talking Heads headline, or maybe with something else!