More Like WOKE A DAY. Wonkette One-A-Day for 8/12/26
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello again hello! Just called to say hello.
Say hello back!
There were MANY PHOTOS in this morning’s tabs but none of them (live) dick pix! Enjoy them OR ELSE!
Primary report from MN and WI!
LOL heart hug!
More crazy vaxx bullshit and this one isn’t even about the “miscarriages,” we saved that one for tomorrow!
That’s him rubbing snot through his hair below, so that’s neat.
Now Trump And Hegseth’s Forever-Lost Forever War Making Sailors Try To Jump Overboard
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This on “woke” might be the best thing Robyn’s ever written. I hadn’t thought of ANY of these points! That’s why we all hired her!
Get Your Kleenex Out: The 'Excesses Of Woke' Cost This Man His Pub Trivia Night Hosting Gig
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See you bright and early for tabs!
Why are you running old stories about Mark Milley and John Kelly?
Robyn! Yes! ;)