Hello again hello! Just called to say hello.

There were MANY PHOTOS in this morning’s tabs but none of them (live) dick pix! Enjoy them OR ELSE!

Primary report from MN and WI!

LOL heart hug!

More crazy vaxx bullshit and this one isn’t even about the “miscarriages,” we saved that one for tomorrow!

That’s him rubbing snot through his hair below, so that’s neat.

This on “woke” might be the best thing Robyn’s ever written. I hadn’t thought of ANY of these points! That’s why we all hired her!

See you bright and early for tabs!