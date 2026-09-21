Hahaha, we have a 12-year-old’s sense of humor, so that hasn’t changed. (We are making morning wood jokes because of Pete Hegseth.)
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Here are some Monday stories:
Morning tabs:
Morning Natalie:
Uh Oh, Did Natalie Get Trump All Riled Up Again, And That’s Why He Banned The Press?
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Morning GI Joe Fort:
Morning wankers:
Morning Sunday shows:
Morning wood!
More stories tomorrow when we write them! In the morning!