Well fine, I’m not actually moving to Montana, and Rebecca actually moved away, but she’s there this week to meet her new grandbabby and for our Drinky Thing Wonkmeet in Missoula this Saturday, July 25, 3:00-6:00 p.m., at Caras Park. You should go if you are in the vicinity! Yippee-Ty-O-Ty-Ay!

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Feed The Kitty

Friday began with Tabs, and a critter gif, what was it today? Right, that raccoon all the kids are meme-ing!

Jesse Watters has a problem with women, and with educated women in particular. He’s extremely weird and gross, and worse, much of MAGA agrees with him.

Americans are simply not fans of all the uglification projects Donald Trump wants to inflict on the nation’s capital, and in fact, only his most diehard crazypants followers want to see any of it built.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wants you to know the nationwide explosive diarrhea plague is easing, unless you’re in one of the states where it’s continuing to increase. Also, we have a bunch of other foodborne illness outbreaks to worry about, or for Kennedy to take his grandkids wading through.

Wonkette is happy that a judge sided with the New York Times and the First Amendment in the case of Trump’s security-risk flying bordello, but we also ask you to consider how the poor subpoena itself must feel. Unlike its buddy Bill, it didn’t even get a catchy song and cartoon!

As ever, we close out the week with a cocktail, and this week it’s a sassy Sazerac from New Orleans! Truly a big easy drink from the Big Easy.

We love you. Have a good weekend! Yr Wonkette will be here too, and Yr Wonkette One-a-Day will return Monday to catch you up on the latest lunacy once more.