Wonkette

Wonkette

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RavingOldDem's avatar
RavingOldDem
3h

Just you and the pygmy pony. Made my day :)

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Virginia S. O'Possum's avatar
Virginia S. O'Possum
3h

Minute I saw the headline I knew it was you, Dok. Raisin' it up, waxing it down.

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