Monday, Monday.

Here are some stories:

Tabs:

Today was the day we started talking about Natalie:

We also told Bill Cassidy to go fuck himself. Bill Cassidy is not Natalie.

We talked about how Hakeem Jeffries sucks. Hakeem Jeffries is not Natalie.

Trump is getting lovey-dovey with Kim Jong-Un again. But Kim Jong-Un is no Natalie!

Know who is Natalie? ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS ARE NATALIE. Unless you are in the Deep State, in which case we knew Natalie, and you, sir, are no Natalie.

More stories tomorrow when we write them!