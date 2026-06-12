The actual New York Times story that gifted 2026 the term “nipple related documents” is actually pretty awful, since it’s about the Epstein Files, but we are not above giggling at the Grey Lady attempting to report on nipple-related material with a straight face.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let us know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.

Feed The Kitty

Friday began with Tabs and a wild cat .gif, as God intended.

Midterm campaign nice time? Why yes, don’t mind if we do!

The Trump administration has a brilliant solution for folks who lost their Obamacare premium subsidies: How about becoming indentured to your insurance company to pay for healthcare?

Team Trump was desperate to avoid making the Epstein Files public, especially when a victim’s emails revealed an accusation concerning Trump and nipples. Ew. Includes gift link to the Times story.

Greg Gutfeld’s being a creep again, this time about YouTube kids’ show host Ms. Rachel, who offended him by saying immigrant children are still children and shouldn’t be in jail.

After another week in Trump Era II, we could use a cocktail. Hooper, Your Bartender, comes through as he does every Friday

We love you! Have a good weekend, and we’ll see you again Monday!

All Wonkette posts are public! Share this one and impress your friends with your smarts! Share

previouslies

[sources]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if you’d like to make a one-time (or recurring) donation, you can click this here button.