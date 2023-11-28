Discover more from Wonkette
No Satanic Trees Were Harmed In This Newsletter
It’s your Tuesday news roundup!
I finally finished the Thanksgiving leftovers. Let the Christmas season begin!
We start with some Tabs.
The dumbest living senator has thoughts about the military.
Every day Kevin McCarthy gets less smart.
More on the great globe conspiracy!
School’s back in Portland! Sorry, kids.
Portland Public School Strike Ends! Students Now Set To Enjoy Fun-Filled, Half-Hour Winter Break
·
Why, it’s almost as if Florida under DeSantis is becoming some kind of republic in which bananas are grown and patronage jobs are distributed to the leader’s pals.
U Of Florida Shocked, Shocked That Giving Tenure To DeSantis's Antivax Surgeon General Didn't Go So Good
·
The comma bit is truly over the top.
Mike Pence Testimony To Jack Smith Is The Stupidest Damned Hallmark Christmas Movie Ever
·
What a bunch of weirdos.
Here’s a nice time!
Tyrant Joe Biden Reforms Welfare, Won't Let States Steal From Poor To Build Volleyball Palaces
·
Taylor Swift just summoning demons by accident.
See you’ve tomorrow for Tabs!
Dumbest U.S. senator? Tuberville? I dunno. *Serious* competition there, starting with OK's testosterone-addled Sen. Mullin.