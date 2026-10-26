That’s right. Just over a week from now, next Tuesday, it will be America’s turn. Anybody else you can get about helpin’ to get out and vote? Any calls you can make for your local campaign or a campaign far away?
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OK, Monday stories! BRAZIL!
There was this trashfire. Not Elissa Slotkin, the man threatening her.
Is It Weaponizing Government When We Charge Elissa Slotkin With Weaponizing Government For Calling To Charge People Who Weaponize Government?
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These trashfires named Mike.
This trashfire.
BRAZIL!
Global Far Right Pulls Out All Stops To Get A Bolsonaro Back Into Power, Loses Anyway
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And finally this trashfire.
Shrieking Todd Blanche Is Not Meddling In Alaska Election! You Are Meddling In Alaska Election!
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And that was the end of the day. Goodbye!
That is a hell of a day's worth.
Bash the fash, punch Nazis with votes