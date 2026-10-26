That’s right. Just over a week from now, next Tuesday, it will be America’s turn. Anybody else you can get about helpin’ to get out and vote? Any calls you can make for your local campaign or a campaign far away?

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Feed The Kitty

OK, Monday stories! BRAZIL!

There was this trashfire. Not Elissa Slotkin, the man threatening her.

These trashfires named Mike.

This trashfire.

BRAZIL!

And finally this trashfire.

And that was the end of the day. Goodbye!