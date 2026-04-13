Good afternoon, friendlies! Here’s what we wrote at you today!

For lo there were tabs, and they were weird.

And then we had a VERY GOOD NEWS. Lol that gif kills me.

Jack-off motion.

This one’s real upsetting, and I got a real crazy note in reply (all replies to the newsletter come to me, no matter who wrote the post) about like FUCK YOU, and WHY DIDNT THEY TAKE LIE DETECTOR TESTS and no, ma’am, you’re being nuts. Nobody demanded Dolores Huerta take a lie detector test or file charges against dead Cesar Chavez. ANYWAY, Eric Swalwell can rot.

The Sunday shows were dumb.

Lol the pope is WEAK ON CRIME. And Trump is the pope of DEMENTIA.

What did I just say?

See you bright and early for tabs!