Rebecca reminded us in Tabs this morning that “we all need to take more breaks up in here. That means you too!” So while I can’t take a break from bringing you our one-a-day roundup, I can certainly frame everything in it as positively as I can! You know, considering (waves hands) everything.

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Feed The Kitty

We started the day with that note of positivity in Tabs, which included other NICE TIMES too! As well as the usual WTF stuff that we gotta cover. Also, a Tabs Gif of a walrus Mom who clearly loves Fleetwood Mac’s song with the marching band. (Tusk!)

Todd Blanche’s DOJ is “investigating” E. Jean Carroll for winning her defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump. Hard to see any positives, but it’s worth remembering that Carroll has won twice against Trump, and the DOJ has zero credibility anymore, so this bogus “perjury” investigation is likely to end up imploding like other attempts to harass his “enemies.”

Democrats are having a positively wonderful time calling Stephen Miller an ugly fuck, because he is objectively an ugly fuck. Wingnuts are pretending to be outraged by the lack of civility, and they look positively ridiculous.

The Trump administration announced a lineup of mid-tier musical acts who were supposed to perform for Trump’s “Great American State Fair” leading up to Independence Day 250. Two acts promptly noped out, and more may cancel as well. Nice!

For another part of the Free Dumb 250 extravaganza, the White House will give the people no bread, but extra violent circuses, just like the Founders wanted. The positive angle on this? Nobody has to watch.

We closed out Thursday with a Nice Time clean energy story about how Spain has some of the lowest wholesale electricity prices in Europe, thanks to its aggressive ramp-up of wind and solar. It’s pretty impressive, especially when you consider that 25 years ago, a third of Spain’s electricity came from burning coal.

That’s it for today! We’ll see you bright and early tomorrow!