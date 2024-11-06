Oh look, it’s Rudy again. If he’s not the grossest character from Trump’s swamp, he’s sure the drunkest, and possibly the horniest. Anyway, Trump’s personal lawyer owes $145 million plus interest to Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, for ruining their lives with insane conspiracy-theory lies that he repeated over and over. Between that, the alleged sexual harassment, and all that getting indicted and disbarred, he’s been an exceptionally active senior citizen.

Old Roodles has been trying to weasel out of paying what he owes for more than a year, with Rudyshines like filing for bankruptcy, refusing to turn over any documents for the bankruptcy he asked for, then begging to be let out of the bankruptcy, all while spending massive amounts of cash on who-knows-what. Law and order is for little people!

Finally, on October 22, the seeping Scotch-goblin was ordered to turn over just about everything that he owns worth more than a thousand bucks to a receiver: his interest in his Madison Avenue co-op apartment, Lauren Bacall’s Mercedes, cash accounts, sports memorabilia and his collection of watches and tasteful mens’ jewelry.

So what did that asshole do? Well, not that! He refused to answer any calls or emails from their lawyers, or turn over anything. And when Moss and Freeman’s lawyers got access to the apartment, it turned out the old vulture had picked it clean weeks before. And Rudy refused to say what he’d done with all the stuff, other than vaguely gesturing that some of it was in Florida, and some of it in a storage unit at “The America First Warehouse” in Ronkonkoma (not making that up). And no, he won’t give anybody an inventory. He’d also been transferring large sums out of his cash account, which now only has $3,907.99 in it. And apparently he never even started the paperwork to turn over the condo, either.

The whole ignoring-a-court order thing mightily pissed off the judge, who ordered Roodles’ to shuffle his bony ass to US District Court in New York in person at noon on Thursday, as in tomorrow, to explain himself. And no, the judge does not even care that Rudy is supposed to be on the MyPillow guy’s show that day.

And then, then, THEN, THEN!! that fucker had the audacity to roll up on a West Palm Beach, Florida, polling place on Tuesday, being chauffeured around in Lauren Bacall’s very Mercedes and posing for a photo op. Because he is bottomlessly thirsty for attention.

I can’t believe America isn’t finished with these people, I just can’t.

