Hola mes amis et amies! It is Friday. We are done with this nonsense. (For today.) And we’ll be right back at it tomorrow!

What did we type in your faces today? Some things!

First, as always, there were tabs, which you should always read. How can you know what’s going on in the world if you don’t read your tabs???

Evan has Fridays off for his four-day workweek, but he came in anyway to follow up on this!

We had a guest post from Ali Davis! She’s so good you guys.

Lol Dok, ew.

In Detroit, you buy the “raw” fish or chicken and then they fry it up for you “complimentary” and BAM, ya SNAP-compliant! We love fish chicken. (All the signs say “fish chicken” and we insist on calling it “fish chicken” because we are hilarious.) It’s so salty and unhealthy and good.

Time for a drink.

See you bright and semi-early for whatever Robyn cooks up for your Saturday, BUH BYE.