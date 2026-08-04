Same as it ever was! Wonkette One-A-Day for 8/4/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hi all, here were today’s what the actual fucks!
Hey I heard you like subscribing to Wonkette.
It was Evan in the music room with the morning roundup.
This about the Reflecting Pool — that Trump is probably gonna fire Judge Boxwine for admitting that the Department of Interior vandalized the Reflecting Pool its own bad self — is funny. Tee hee. For what passes for funny these days anyway. I mean not that Gary isn’t funny, just our bar for being vaguely amused by their stupid antics and comeuppances is soooo lowwwww.
Judge Boxwine Slurs Way Through Excuses About Reflecting Pool Case, May Or May Not Get Sent To The Cornfield
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This isn’t funny at all, it’s atrocious.
Bernie Moreno Finally Says He Doesn't Think The Creep Who Allegedly Abused His Daughter Should Be In Congress
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Evan on how this “family matter” is affecting the rest of the Ohio Republican family (badly).
Republicans Have 99 Problems In Ohio, And Only One Is That Dirty Accused Wife-Beater
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Same as it ever was!
Now They've Defeated 'Biological Men In Women's Sports' They Can Move On To Defeating Women's Sports
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Same as it ever was, samer, everer!
America's Next Attorney General Todd Blanche Promises To Dobbs Up Whole Country, Ban Abortion Everywhere
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"Letting the Days go by..."
Thanks , my Queen....* bows and tugs forelock*