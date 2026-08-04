Hi all, here were today’s what the actual fucks!

It was Evan in the music room with the morning roundup.

This about the Reflecting Pool — that Trump is probably gonna fire Judge Boxwine for admitting that the Department of Interior vandalized the Reflecting Pool its own bad self — is funny. Tee hee. For what passes for funny these days anyway. I mean not that Gary isn’t funny, just our bar for being vaguely amused by their stupid antics and comeuppances is soooo lowwwww.

This isn’t funny at all, it’s atrocious.

Evan on how this “family matter” is affecting the rest of the Ohio Republican family (badly).

Same as it ever was!

Same as it ever was, samer, everer!