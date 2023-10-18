Discover more from Wonkette
Same Time Tomorrow, Jim? And other Wonkette news of today!
The world's last afternoon news roundup.
You guys wanna go to Croatia with me? It tabs!
Everything You Need To Know Before Going To Yacht Week In Croatia! Tabs, Wed., Oct. 18, 2023
·
Smirk smirk snork.
Sux 2 B Kyrsten Sinema
What Was Even The Point Of Kyrsten Sinema If Her GOP BFFs Are Already Supporting Kari Lake?
·
Deep breath.
Wrongfully Convicted Black Man Finally Freed From Prison Long Enough For GA Cop To Kill Him
·
Jim Jordan lost again. Maybe if he intimidates people harder it will work better next time!
Sorry to be that guy, but I checked the list for the Rite Aid on our street, and we’re fine, so …
Rite Aid Declares Bankruptcy, Putting Tragic End To No-Questions-Asked Prescription Service
·
The Look How Tough On China Ron DeSantis Is, Vote For Him Act of 2023.
Ron DeSantis's New Chinese Exclusion Act Hitting Them Where It Hurts. Them Being Real Estate Agents.
·
YIKES.
YAY!
Woke Farmer Mob Converts Former MA Cranberry Bogs To Wetlands, Preventing Floods, Sequestering Carbon
·
You can’t give her consequences. She’s white!
'Bullhorn Lady' Rachel Powell SHOCKED To Find Out That People Like Her Can Actually Go To Jail
·
See you all bright and early for the world’s last morning news roundup, the Wonkette tabs!