Secret Message in a Bottle. Wonkette One A Day for 8/14/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Good afternoon, friends and lovers, here is what we wrote at you today!
You all DO read your tabs, right? How else will you know if I ever send a secret message just to you??? (I am not sending secret messages just to you. If I were to send a secret message to you, I WOULD PUT YOUR ACTUAL NAME ON IT.)
Wonkette: Putting people’s names on messages so they don’t think it’s a secret message when it’s not since 2004.
I really do think this pud should be fired soon, but Emperor Sun Moon and Stars seems to like him, so.
This is important! (They’re all important.) (Okay, they’re mostly all important.) (Sometimes we just feel silly or dickish.) Anyway, learn some things!
Trump Kills Marco Rubio's Anti-Money-Laundering Law, Likes His Russian Crime-Boss Money Shiny And Clean :D
I KNOW it’s not as important in the grand scheme of things, but this just fuckin kills me. And I wasn’t even around for Kennedy, all y’all olds must be in blackout rage!
President Brain Trauma's Name Could Go Back On Kennedy Center Thanks To This One Weird Trick
Oh? A Nice Time???
What's Nice In Kansas? How About A Democratic Senate Nominee With Big Mr. Rogers Vibes?
DRINK.
Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Better Filthiest Martini Ever!
See you bright and early for … wait, no, see you mid-morning for Robyn’s morning what’s up, then something else, and then Ziggy’s starting a Nice Time. Won’t we have fun!
Whatever happened to that clever Marcie Jones? I miss her side-eye...