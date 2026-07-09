Hello again friends and frenemies! It’s time to play “which Wonkette post are you sharing today?”

Is it this one? Share

Perhaps you will share my artisanally curated morning news link tabs (although perhaps not, it seems fairly late in the day to share morning news links, unless you are in Hawaii maybe). (I know many of you are in Hawaii, because I met you!)

Maybe this is the one you will be sending to a friend or a social media site: ugggggh Graham Platner ughhhhhhhh. SO MAD RIGHT NOW.

A lot of people are sharing this by Robyn, about this Heritage Foundation lady the New York Times is writing about so often she might as well be a Black lady running Harvard or gender-affirming care! Except those things and or people are cool, and this lady is a weirdo who wants to get teens big-preg and ban IVF.

Oh oh oh oh this beautiful ICE-murdered man and his beautiful family, oh oh oh oh.

The president’s gilded Qatari bribe zeppelin strikes again, is a thing you could share.

Marsha Marsha Marsha!

Send to a friend, and make them

we’ll see you bright and early for tabs!