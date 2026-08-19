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Rebecca Schoenkopf's avatar
Rebecca Schoenkopf
4h

OH NO I shot my wad too soon and left out Dok's delightful Mamdani EOD! https://www.wonkette.com/p/zohran-mamdani-tempts-parents-into

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Notorious J.I.M.'s avatar
Notorious J.I.M.
4h

The more the merrier.

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