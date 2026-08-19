Hello hello! Greetings from me! AND A SECRET.
Listen. Doo doo doo. Do you want to know a
We began the morning with some pretty good tabs!
Evan wrote about the Florida primaries! He was funny! Which you’d never expect!
Madison Cawthorn And An Underpants Model Jan. 6-er Lost The Same Republican Primary Last Night
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Somebody emailed us “how can a building be a communist” and HENGHHHH?
Dems not feckless! Mostly! (Oh Hakeem.)
DNC Delegates Make ‘F*ck ICE’ Official Dem Policy. But What About Republicans’ FEEEELINGS?
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Yeah nah, nobody thinks they’re fucking, MAGA, nobody’s impugning her chastity. We’re saying GIRL BUGEYED CRAZY.
Sorry, MAGA: Nobody’s Talking About Natalie Because They Think Trump’s D*ck Still Works
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Okay, you guys ready for a SECRET?
YAYYYYYYYYY :D :D :D :D :D :D D:
See you bright and early for tabs!
OH NO I shot my wad too soon and left out Dok's delightful Mamdani EOD! https://www.wonkette.com/p/zohran-mamdani-tempts-parents-into
The more the merrier.