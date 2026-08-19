Hello hello! Greetings from me! AND A SECRET.

We began the morning with some pretty good tabs!

Evan wrote about the Florida primaries! He was funny! Which you’d never expect!

Somebody emailed us “how can a building be a communist” and HENGHHHH?

Dems not feckless! Mostly! (Oh Hakeem.)

Yeah nah, nobody thinks they’re fucking, MAGA, nobody’s impugning her chastity. We’re saying GIRL BUGEYED CRAZY.

Okay, you guys ready for a SECRET?

YAYYYYYYYYY :D :D :D :D :D :D D:

See you bright and early for tabs!