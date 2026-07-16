No, the Beatles aren’t in the news, but we couldn’t come up with a headline, so you get semi-random ‘I am the Walrus” lyrics, you elementary penguins.

Hey, there was a bunch of news today, too, goo-goo-ga-choob.

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The day began like any other, with our morning Tabs news roundup, and adorable Lynx babbies.

RFK Jr. wanted to spend $5 billion to “prove” there’s a link between vaccines and autism (there is none), but saner heads prevailed, a phrase that is seldom written about anyone in the Trump administration.

Pete Hegseth wants only the fiercest raging warriors, so he’s going to test the testosterone levels of everyone in the military if they’re over 30. Does that include women? Nobody knows for sure, but why not? America is just one big Twitter thread now.

Jay Clayton, Trump’s nominee to be director of national intelligence, tried to bluff his way through his confirmation hearing. That was a poor strategy, Jay!

Tom Homan says the ICE shootings will continue until morale improves, or until ICE runs out of bullets.

Donald Trump wants everyone in America to watch him lie some more about the 2020 election and why we can’t trust democracy anymore, and it will be awful. Join us to watch a livestream of commuter trains in Tokyo, Japan instead.

That’s all for now! We’ll be back in the morning to keep track of the unfolding stupid apocalypse as it, uh, unfolds! We love you.