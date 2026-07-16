Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pope Buck I's avatar
Pope Buck I
3h

Mother Superior jumped the gun...

Reply
Share
Peter Dellos's avatar
Peter Dellos
4h

Back at ya Doc!

The man in the crowd with the multicolored mirrors

On his hobnail boots

Lying with his eyes while his hands are busy

Working overtime

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture