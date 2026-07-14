Happy Bastille Day, off with their heads I guess!

Here’s tabs, don’t let the number one story stop you from reading them :(

And here’s Dok on that number one story — with a … well, you know.

Let’s get back to something less horrific, and that is … sure why not!

SNIFFFFFFF.

CLASS WAR!

And here’s something not-horrible to End your Day, it is Robyn laughing at these men who are begging and pleading and whining won’t we let them be macho?

GOODBYE!