SNIFFFF. Wonkette One-A-Day 7/14/26
Afternoon post roundup!
Happy Bastille Day, off with their heads I guess!
Here is where you subscribe I guess!
Here’s tabs, don’t let the number one story stop you from reading them :(
And here’s Dok on that number one story — with a … well, you know.
ICE Keeps Public Safe From 26-Year-Old Dad, In Front Of His Daughter In Bluey Pajamas
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Let’s get back to something less horrific, and that is … sure why not!
Trump To Show Nation Proof 2020 Election Stolen By Venezuelan Space Lasers Obama China RIGGED STOLLEN Biden Thermostat LAPTOP
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SNIFFFFFFF.
CLASS WAR!
And here’s something not-horrible to End your Day, it is Robyn laughing at these men who are begging and pleading and whining won’t we let them be macho?
GOODBYE!