Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca's avatar
Rebecca
3h

Meeeeeeeee! 🍷 It’s wine o’clock. My husband finally got out of surgery into recovery so believe you me, it’s 🍷time!!!

Reply
Share
1 reply
Al Bellenchia's avatar
Al Bellenchia
3h

Hello darkness my ole friend…🎶

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture