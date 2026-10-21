I was today years old when I learned that War’s 1970 classic — or the title at least — was literally inspired “during a recording session at Wally Heider Studios in San Francisco. A bottle of wine was passed around and was spilled into a console.”

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Our day began early with Tabs, with a big fun gif of a big musk ox having big fun with a big punkin’!

Donald Trump keeps yelling at reporters, whom he appears to think are clouds, because don’t old men typically yell at clouds?

A Democratic-aligned super PAC has crafted what might be the election’s best ad.

You might think that Vivek Ramaswamy couldn’t have disgraced himself any further than he already had, but you simply underestimate his bottomless creepiness.

Oh, Elon Musk slowed down his internet satellites to degrade Ukraine’s ability to fight. Apparently on Trump’s orders. Pretty sure that makes us the baddies.

Shocker: California’s ‘noncitizen voters’ kind of didn’t vote, but Trump likes threatening California anyway.

What a day! We’ll see you in the morning!