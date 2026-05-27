Hello friends and other friends! Here is what we wrote at you today!

There were some tabs. They were pretty good tabs!

I guess Jake Tapper is tired of all of us yelling at him, decided to look into “Donald Trump: But is he old?”

Hahahaha, good headline, Gary.

I hate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I mean snakes.

My goodness I certainly hope Spencer Pratt doesn’t win the LA mayor’s race! He sounds very stupid!

:) :) :)

And that has been your Wonkette posts for May 27, 2026. See you bright and early for tabs!