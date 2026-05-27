SSSSSSSSnakes. Wonkette One-A-Day for 5/27/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello friends and other friends! Here is what we wrote at you today!
There were some tabs. They were pretty good tabs!
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I guess Jake Tapper is tired of all of us yelling at him, decided to look into “Donald Trump: But is he old?”
Hahahaha, good headline, Gary.
Alabama District Court Answers SCOTUS Prayers On Redistricting: No, Says District Court
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I hate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., I mean snakes.
My goodness I certainly hope Spencer Pratt doesn’t win the LA mayor’s race! He sounds very stupid!
:) :) :)
And that has been your Wonkette posts for May 27, 2026. See you bright and early for tabs!