Wonkette

Wonkette

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
4m

Watch Out 2028 Elections‼️

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RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
7mEdited

Just checked my voter registration, still listed as Active.

for now.....

(Mrs. Thors active too).

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