Surf and turf! Wonkette One-A-Day for July 2, 2026!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello friends of love, what did we learn today?
First subscribe and then find out. Or find out then subscribe. Or just find out. Or just subscribe!
First we learned all the things we could possibly want to know from our morning news roundup!
I shall not choose you a hilarious line from Evan’s roundup of Trump’s latest grifts, there are simply too many!
Oh dear, it all does look like a clusterfuque!
Trump Having The Great American State Fair/4th Of July/America's 250th Birthday He Deserves
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Troy Nehls’s bbq didn’t create jobs.
MAGA Asshat Wishes You Happy Fourth Of July Unless You Can't Afford Steak And Lobster Tails, Loser
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Sharin Sharon’s outlook on the topic of look at RFK Jr.’s bullshit.
Studies: Tylenol Doesn't Cause Autism, MRNA Vaccines Are Perfectly Safe, And RFK Jr. Is A Ridiculous Person
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This is genuinely, legitimately bad. Be careful all you DC-based Deep State Wonkers!!!!
Jack Smith in his 1st interview. Live on air right now with Nicolle Wallace.
It's rivetting.
He is also kind of a cool guy. Animated, conversational. Flashes of humor.