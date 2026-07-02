Hello friends of love, what did we learn today?

First we learned all the things we could possibly want to know from our morning news roundup!

I shall not choose you a hilarious line from Evan’s roundup of Trump’s latest grifts, there are simply too many!

Oh dear, it all does look like a clusterfuque!

Troy Nehls’s bbq didn’t create jobs.

Sharin Sharon’s outlook on the topic of look at RFK Jr.’s bullshit.

This is genuinely, legitimately bad. Be careful all you DC-based Deep State Wonkers!!!!