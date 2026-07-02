Wonkette

Wonkette

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S. E. B.'s avatar
S. E. B.
32m

Jack Smith in his 1st interview. Live on air right now with Nicolle Wallace.

It's rivetting.

He is also kind of a cool guy. Animated, conversational. Flashes of humor.

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