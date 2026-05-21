Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2h

“nobody should ever try to work on the plane”

Truer words never spoken.

For some reason I always try to work on the plane, but then I end up just having a glass of wine or three and watching some in-flight entertainment. “Ooh, I can watch Hairspray and then a nature show about capybaras or something, that’ll fill out the duration of the flight.”

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Christopher Bosch's avatar
Christopher Bosch
2h

WTF! The usual embedded commercials are bad enough, but when I click on Chris Isaak I get Victoria's Secret Jesus and a voiceover telling me what God wants, and that is just too much.

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1 reply by Rebecca Schoenkopf
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