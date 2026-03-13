The Crossover Nobody Wants: Freaky Friday The 13th. Your Wonkette One-A-Day, March 13, 2026
It’s been like a week since Dok was allowed near the One-A-Day controls, so we’re hoping he doesn’t melt down the core or let the cat drive. We’ll see.
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It was Tabs, there was a kitten playing with water, and it was Good.
Gross incel AI guy puts the Ladies in their liberal-arts-degree-having place.
Ron DeSantis is term-limited, but he’s leaving behind a legacy for future culture-warring governors to keep Florida cities from having nice things.
Yet another rightwing woman finds out that her ideological compatriots hate her for being a woman. This keeps happening somehow! Maybe if she smiled more.
Right-Wing Women Discover Misogyny Not As Fun As They Thought Part 378,272,347,230,326
Brent Bozell III got appointed as Trump’s ambassador to South Africa and learned that his racist dog whistles weren’t actually welcomed by the government there.
Racist Buffoon Brent Bozell Predictably Buffooning Around New Job As Ambassador To South Africa
Oil futures aren’t nearly the hot prospect Donald Trump’s boosters hoped. But the climate will be!
Have a nice civilized drink in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day. Whew.
We’ll see you after the weekend, kids. We love you.
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Have a great weekend, Dok!