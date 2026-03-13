It’s been like a week since Dok was allowed near the One-A-Day controls, so we’re hoping he doesn’t melt down the core or let the cat drive. We’ll see.

It was Tabs, there was a kitten playing with water, and it was Good.

Gross incel AI guy puts the Ladies in their liberal-arts-degree-having place.

Ron DeSantis is term-limited, but he’s leaving behind a legacy for future culture-warring governors to keep Florida cities from having nice things.

Yet another rightwing woman finds out that her ideological compatriots hate her for being a woman. This keeps happening somehow! Maybe if she smiled more.

Brent Bozell III got appointed as Trump’s ambassador to South Africa and learned that his racist dog whistles weren’t actually welcomed by the government there.

Oil futures aren’t nearly the hot prospect Donald Trump’s boosters hoped. But the climate will be!

Have a nice civilized drink in preparation for St. Patrick’s Day. Whew.

We’ll see you after the weekend, kids. We love you.

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Biden (grabs mic): LIQUID FNORDS!