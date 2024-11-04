The final week of the campaign seemed pretty disastrous for the Trump campaign. It began with an Trump’s unhinged Madison Square Garden rally, and continued with MAGA crying fake victimhood after President Joe Biden allegedly called them garbage — he was criticizing the comedian who called Puerto Rico an island of floating garbage. This weekend came that Ann Selzer poll that saying Kamala Harris is in the lead in Iowa.

Now the Trump campaign seems like it’s running on fumes and leftover grievances. (But it ain’t over ‘til it’s over, VOTE.)

Republicans had to come to the Sunday shows to, as usual, defend the indefensible.

The Bad Tim Scott

We begin with Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who appeared on CNN’s “State Of The Union.”

Host Dana Bash pressed Scott on Trump once again falsely claiming fraud ahead of an election so he can cry “stolen” if/when he loses.

Scott pretended like we didn’t already see precisely how this played out four years ago, but Bash was having none of it.

BASH: You think it's OK to spread false rumors about fraud and undermine the integrity of the election, regardless of what happens?



SCOTT: Dana, the liberal media has done a better job of spreading misinformation than any candidate I have seen so far.



BASH: Oh, come on, Senator.



SCOTT: That's true. Listen, here's the fact. We're not seeing the coverage of two assassination attempts on CNN against Donald Trump.



BASH: We did wall-to-wall coverage.



SCOTT: We're not seeing the comments about Kamala Harris talking about fascists, calling Donald Trump a fascist.



BASH: John Kelly called him a fascist, his former chief of staff.

It’s not very often we praise Dana Bash for journalism, but she did great pushing back on Scott’s bullshit.

Scott tried to blame the media for spreading claims of fraud, rather than just reporting on Trump’s lies, and Bash once again called Scott out.

BASH: I want to allow you to make your point, which I just did. […] But I can't let go of the fact that you are saying it is the media spreading claims. It is not true. It is Donald Trump who is saying things that are proven... […] Donald Trump is saying things just about Pennsylvania, just one example, that local officials are saying is not true. We saw what happened on January 6 as a result of that and many other things. You were there at the Capitol. Are you saying right now […] You want to leave this conversation and say you're OK with his rhetoric?



SCOTT: Well, Dana, what I'm going to tell you is the truth.

Tim Scott did not proceed to tell the truth. In fact, this performance just reminded me that Democrats truly are blessed by having the better version of Tim Scott.

He may not be charismatic, but he is a more honest Senator Tim Scott!

‘Tis I, The OTHER Doug

If Vice President Kamala Harris is elected President, Doug Emhoff would become America’s first “First Gentleman.” This accomplishment would be monumental for anyone, but downright miraculous for a “Doug.”

On NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Republican Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota proved exactly why the glass ceiling has been unbreakable for all Dougkind.

Burgum, sticking to the crybully script, tried to denounce President Joe Biden for the “garbage” comment:

BURGUM: You know, what a comic [Tony Hinchcliffe] that no one's ever heard of says something, versus the president of the United States calling half the voters in the country garbage, President Biden. I mean, I think this shows two things. One, it's the disrespect of this administration for Americans and their concerns, whether it's the border, whether it's inflation. But it also reflects what we've seen is that Vice President Harris was part of this cover-up of Joe Biden's capacity.

But host Kristin Welker was seemingly prepared for this bad faith argument. After playing tape of Trump calling Harris supporters garbage, well before Biden or the MSG rally, Welker proceeded to allow Burgum to hoist himself from his own petard on live TV.

WELKER: So, Governor, is it hypocritical to fixate on President Biden's comments considering Donald Trump used the word “garbage” to describe Kamala Harris's supporters? BURGUM: Well, I think what — again, what we're seeing here again this week, again, and whether the parsing of comments from the last seven days is not what's going to determine the election.

Haven’t seen a Doug spin that fast since Nickleodeon stopped airing the end the intro to “Doug” in 1994.

We will assume this is the biographic adaptation of Doug Emhoff’s childhood until told otherwise.

Marco Shamelessness

We conclude with Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida on CBS’s “Face The Nation.”

Rubio isn’t new at having zero integrity or self-respect for Trump’s sake, so it’s not surprising he also defended the Trump campaign from its decision to have Tony Hinchcliffe insult Puerto Ricans.

RUBIO: Well, there was no unforced error. I mean, a comedian made a joke, and it was tasteless, but it wasn't Trump that said it. […] [T]his guy is not going to be in his Cabinet. […] I encourage everyone to, well, I guess watch segments of the Tom Brady roast, and you'll see the kind of jokes he tells. He's an insult comic.

Hate to have to jokesplain to anyone (including Jon Stewart) but here is the difference:

Tom Brady and his dais signed on to be roasted while Puerto Rico never did. Hinchcliffe’s avoidance of roasting Trump or his supporters, like an actual talented roast comedian would, also made it clear the “jokes” were just pandering to bigots.

Or people like Rubio, who are willing to pander to white supremacy at the expense of others.

Vote these assclowns into irrelevancy on Tuesday!

Have a week.

