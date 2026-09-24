What a goofy day today was, and happy Friday Eve to all who celebrate. This post has nothing to do with William Faulkner, even if your mother is a fish. But it does have much to do with life, liberty, and the fursuit of happiness. (Yeah, we stole that joke from furries.)

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Feed The Kitty

The day began promisingly, with Tabs, and a cute .gif of a newly-identified species of KITTY, the adorable tigrino! Only a matter of time before furries make a lot of tigrino fursuits!

If a major university is “dealing with sexual assault” by requiring frat bros accused of participating in a gang rape write an essay about what they did, it’s just possible that “Me Too” didn’t quite last long enough. Jesus.

Denny Carter of the Bad Faith Times dropped by to discuss the greatest advantage the Trumpy Right has in American politics: They lie without compunction, at every opportunity, and they don’t care that their lies are easily debunked. The lying brings them together, and they think it’s hilarious that Democrats think exposing the lies will accomplish a damn thing.

OK, here’s the furries! Tommy Tuberville knows exactly what he’s doing by acting like a dumbshit. He’s willing to endure some ridicule to push his ugly anti-LGBTQ+ agenda. So we mock that evil shit too.

Brooke brings us this incredible look at the ballot-sniffing Florida wingnuts in California’s election shack. Go sniff cake instead, cake-sniffers!

Good news! Donald Trump failed again, and his ban on major news networks fell apart like a cake left out in the rain, just like that line in Cake Runner.

We love you. See you in the morning for a Happy Fur-iday!