I’m happy, hope you’re happy too. And it’s Friday Eve already!

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette started the day with Tabs, as one must, and a gif of doggos in Halloween costumes.

Barack Obama is having far too much fun at MAGA’s expense, and we are very much here for it.

Our pal Denny Carter from the Bad Faith Times has a pretty radical idea for 2026: Teach young men to give a damn. It’s important.

Mary Peltola’s campaign did some penny-ante ratfucking — barely even dormousefucking if you ask us — of the sort that both parties have always done forever, and the New York Times decided it was the HER EMAILS of 2026.

Oh, yes, and House Democrats compiled an extensive report on some serious allegations of sexual assault and coverups by Donald Trump, which the New York Times didn’t put on page 1.

We closed the day with an appreciation of the life of United Farm Workers cofounder Dolores Huerta, who died Wednesday. What an amazing woman! Yes, she did.

We love you, and we’ll see you again tomorrow!