Wonkette

Wonkette

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James's avatar
James
2h

Not just any Friday Eve, this is a Special Friday Eve. Okay it is for me, at least. On account of tomorrow will mark 27 years sober. Funk to funky.

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G-7 in Space's avatar
G-7 in Space
1h

"I'm happy, hope you're happy too..."

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