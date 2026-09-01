Good afternoon, what did we learn today? Some things!

Evan did your tabs! They were good tabs.

Pete Hegseth is literally breaking the military, and not in a cool way a bunch of peaceniks would like.

That stupid aggravating infurating thing with the lake.

Pshaw, that only affects ballots getting mailed TO voters, so it doesn’t even count as voter suppression, right? Right.

Oh no, the public health official said we should invest in public health! That’s a terrorism!

And how did it go on Brooke’s second day at work?

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