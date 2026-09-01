Good afternoon, what did we learn today? Some things!
Evan did your tabs! They were good tabs.
Pete Hegseth is literally breaking the military, and not in a cool way a bunch of peaceniks would like.
Army Secretary Resigns, Hegseth Driving Military Into Ditch, America So Awesome Now!
·
That stupid aggravating infurating thing with the lake.
Pshaw, that only affects ballots getting mailed TO voters, so it doesn’t even count as voter suppression, right? Right.
Whistleblower: Single Barcode Error Will Stop Mailing 1000s Of Ballots For Trump’s Vote-By-Mail 'Sh*t Show, AKA ‘Yeah, That’s The Point’
·
Oh no, the public health official said we should invest in public health! That’s a terrorism!
CBS Just Putting It Out There That Maybe Abdul El-Sayed Secretly Loves Terrorism And 9/11
·
And how did it go on Brooke’s second day at work?
Now you may share this newsletter with a friend or a social media
and if somebody else sent this to you, you may subscribe!
Or you may just send us money
CBS has an “Ethics” Department?
Since when?
Okay, keep the ballroom and u