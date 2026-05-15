Our headline today come directly from a BlueSky post by Chris Hayes, commenting on one of the many insane aspects of Donald Trump’s proposed Slush Fund Settlement of his lawsuit against his own IRS. Darn right we wrote about it, because if anything, Hayes was selling the madness short.

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Feed The Kitty

We started out with Tabs, a mysterious headline, and a gif of some dancing birbs. Dance, birdie, dance!

Rep Max Miller (R-Ohio) is just awful, although presumed innocent until proven guilty, guilty, guilty!

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy made a reality show and would you believe the arrangements are grifty as fuck? Imagine that!

Trump: The Art of the Holy Shit Can He Get Away With THIS, Too?

The Supreme Court will let you keep getting abortion pills in the mail a while longer, but don’t go getting complacent or anything.

The Nonalcoholic Cocktail That Mistook Its Origin Story For A Hat

That’s it for this week! Rebecca will be back from Hawaii late next week, if you're good.

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