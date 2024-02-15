First I brought you some otters.

Then Evan brought you Putin being SO MEAN to Tucker Carlson, it is lol!

Our new friend Marcie was so mean to tradwife Bethany Mandel! It was great!

Robyn told her grandchildren about this moment. (Robyn is young and juicy and does not have grandchildren.)

YUP.

All the usual suspects are, because Jesus wants us to abuse people, he said so all the time.

Calendar: marked!

He really isn’t very good at his job.

See you all bright and early tomorrow, for tabs!