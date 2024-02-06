Today In Wonkette, Republicans Just Trying To Kill Themselves, More, Again
A dizzy today in news!
Evan had this morning’s tabs cheat sheet to today’s news. They were good tabs!
Five People Who Never Won Grammys! (Some Of Them Never Even Made Records) Tabs, Feb. 6, 2024
One-two punch on these people, they are really something!
Republicans Killing Republican Immigration Bill Because They Don't Actually Care About Immigration And Trump Barked At Them And
LIVE: What If Marjorie Taylor Greene Impeached A Guy And It Didn't Matter Because F*ck Her Is Why?
One-two punch on the Wall Street Journal being berry berry bad!
Wall Street Journal Helpfully Calls Dearborn, Michigan, 'America's Jihad Capital,' So Good Luck, People Of Dearborn
And a one-two-THREE on Republicans trying to die more, constantly.
Missouri Republicans Can't Wait To Let Naturopath 'Doctors' Prescribe Both Crystals *And* Antibiotics
Supreme Court To Decide Whether Government Can Ask Social Media To Please Not Spread Health Lies
She does suck!
Some elections!
and LOL
Appeals Court Says Trump Can Be Prosecuted For Trying To Overthrow America, Like Common Human
Finally, to end your day, I am sorry for what Robyn did to your ear holes here :(