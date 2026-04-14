Meme found on internet

For icing on the wacky cake that was President Donald John Trump’s very bad, unhinged and no good weekend of failures, a federal judge in US District Court in Miami on Monday threw out his $10 BEEELLYON dollar defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal, his frenemy Rupert Murdoch, and reporters for publishing that bawdy birthday doodle-prose letter he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein in his 50th birthday book last July.

YOU REMEMBER!

Voice Over: There must be more to life than having everything. Donald: Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is. Jeffrey: Nor will I, since I also know what it is. Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey. Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it. Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that? Jeffrey: As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you. Donald: A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.

The book had been turned over to Congress from Epstein’s estate as part of a subpoena from James Comer, chucklefuck chairman of the House Oversight Committee, so defamation and fake news was quite a stretch. Not that a stretch has ever given Trump pause before in any of his other SLAPP-happy suings. It’s the only kind of stretching he ever participates in!

Allow the ruling to recap:

It was Jeffrey Esptein’s [sic] 50th birthday, and Ghislaine Maxwell was preparing a special gift to mark the occasion. She turned to Esptein’s [sic] family and friends. One of them was Donald Trump. Maxwell collected letters from Trump and dozens of Epstein’s other associates for a 2003 birthday album, according to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal.

Why does this read like a Little Golden Book? It grows up fast though!

Pages from the leather-bound album—assembled before Epstein was first arrested in 2006—are among the documents examined by Justice Department officials who investigated Epstein and Maxwell years ago, according to people who have reviewed the pages. It’s unclear if any of the pages are part of the Trump Administration’s recent review. [...] The letter bearing Trump’s name, which was reviewed by the Journal, is bawdy—like others in the album. It contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker. A pair of small arcs denotes the woman’s breasts, and the future president’s signature is a squiggly “Donald” below her waist, mimicking pubic hair. The letter concludes: “Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.” In an interview with the Journal on Tuesday evening, Trump denied writing the letter or drawing the picture. “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said. “I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women,” he said. “It’s not my language. It’s not my words.” He told the Journal he was preparing to file a lawsuit if it published an article. “I’m gonna sue The Wall Street Journal just like I sued everyone else,” he said.

And so that is what he did. See Trump sue. Sue, Trump, sue!

Trump will be given the chance to file a new amended lawsuit by April 27, Judge Darrin Gayles said.

The suit was all just more Trump bullshit bluster, of course. Though he filed that LOL-suit in July of last year, he and Rupert remained quite chummy. Two months later, Trump even scored RuMu a seat at the dinner table with the British royal family, surely just to wobble their bums.

GOR BLIMEY!

And then in October, Trump even invited Rupert and his family and some select colleagues to the White House for dinner. CNBC:

Guests included Murdoch’s [fifth, Russian-born] wife, Elena Zhukova, New York Post editor Keith Poole and Post columnists Miranda Devine and Douglas Murray, News UK CEO Rebekah Brooks, The Sun editor-at-large Harry Cole, as well as Vice President JD Vance and White House Susie Wiles, Breaker reported. Murdoch’s News Corp owns The Post, The Sun, and News UK, along with the Journal.

The outlet said the group ate chicken and gravy.

Mm, the chickenhawk special!

And hoo boy has so much more come out in those Epstein files since those dinners. Remember about that letter from someone named Joel Pashcow in there, a guy who knew Trump and Epstein and might have interesting things to say, if only some FBI ever cared to ask? So many people knew, and still know, a lot.

The Pashcow letter included a photo of a posterboard-sized check for $22,500, which had been mocked up to appear that it was sent from Trump to Epstein. Beneath it, a handwritten caption said: “Jeffrey showing early talents with money + women sells ‘fully depreciated’ [redacted] to Donald Trump for $22,500.” The woman’s name is redacted in the image.

Ha ha, get it? The woman is a depreciated asset and Trump picked her up cheap.

There were accusations of child rape against President Trump that Bill Barr’s own FBI found credible back in 2019.

And don’t forget how five days after Epstein died, Barr’s FBI shut down all state-level investigations! And of course there was Barr’s father Donald, himself a weirdo who wrote fantasy stories about little-girl sex slaves, and who hired Jeffrey Epstein to teach high school math at Dalton in the very first place way back in the ‘80s, even though Epstein did not have a college degree. Or how there are still more than 3 million documents that the DOJ has been illegally withholding, unexplained, for nearly five months now.

Many unanswered questions, many circling jungle drums! What was Trump’s now-“Special Representative for Global Partnerships” Paolo Zampolli’s connection to Epstein, what does he know about Trump and Melania’s connections? Zampolli’s ex-girlfriend Amanda Ungaro, whom he met when she was a much-younger model and who was deported to Brazil allegedly following Zampolli’s request to Kristi Noem’s ICE, has been threatening to spill all about Melania, at the same time Zampolli conspicuously traveled with JD Vance on his fruitless trip to Budapest last week. Zampolli was a correspondent of Epstein’s, though at some point Epstein cryptically accused Zampolli of “putting words in his mouth,” and at some point someone emailed Epstein with Zampolli on a list of “killers.” What does it all mean?

Perhaps if author Michael Wolff’s anti-SLAPP suit against Melania ever sees the inside of a courtroom, we’ll Scooby Doo some more clues! But every little thing Epstein files people do leaves you answered with a question mark.

The Rothschild Connection

Add to the list of people who were close to Epstein yet claim to have somehow missed the hundreds of headlines about his child-sex charges, Baroness Ariane de Rothschild, head of the family-owned Edmond de Rothschild Swiss private bank! Julie K. Brown, reporter at the Miami Herald and Jeffrey Epstein expert, notes that The Baroness corresponded with Epstein up until his arrest, and in 2015 her bank paid him a $25 million fee as part of a $45 million settlement that the Swiss bank negotiated with the US Department of Justice as a penalty for helping rich sleazebags hide their money, which Epstein also advised her on. Compared to criminal charges, $25 mil is a bargain!

Also a “consultant” to Rothschild, former Obama White House counsel Kathy Ruemuller, who’s mentioned more than 1,000 times in the files, and even advised Epstein on the legal technicalities of underage sex crimes.

Brown calls BS on the just didn’t know:

According to Nexis, between 2008 and 2018 (before my investigative series) the Associated Press wrote about Epstein 30 times. The New York Post, 104 times. The New York Daily News, 67 times. The New York Times, 15 times. The Mail Online wrote about him 289 times.

Some of the more salacious headlines included the words “Rapist millionaire.”

Tough to miss.

Zorro Ranch?

We still don’t know what, if anything, was found in the search last month of Epstein’s former Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, based on an anonymous tip that girls’ bodies were buried there. Though we do know it involved four cadaver dogs named Shamus, Gingersnap, Greta, and Mini, plus drones, and that the legislative “truth commission” is still investigating Epstein’s potential crimes in New Mexico.

Etc.!

Rep. Robert Garcia threatened former AG Pam Bondi yesterday with contempt charges for refusing to testify in a deposition … The BBC on “Why this disillusioned Trump voter spends hours searching Epstein files” … Ohio State and Harvard are considering re-naming buildings named after Les Wexner … Iran has become the world’s number one exporter of dank Epstein/Trump memes … Apollo Global Management, formerly led by Epstein client Leon Black, is being class-action sued by investors for allegedly covering up its ties to him, and Black was ordered deposed in a victims’ lawsuit against the Bank of America.

To be continued!

SEE ALSO!

[CNBC / Santa Fe New Mexican / WaPo gift link]

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