How are ye, Wonkers? Did you get drunk on cheese dip in front of the Super Bowl? We did, probably, but we still eked out some stories on Monday.

First it was tabs:

And then it was Chapter FIFTEEN of the serialized novel Wonkette has been publishing!

And then it was Nikki Haley beating the shit out of Donald Trump and Haley’s military husband posting memes about how at least animals don’t let the dumbest one (Trump) lead the pack. Most importantly, her campaign dug out the Trump picture below, which we will now use on every Trump post.

Did Trump say this weekend that he’d love to encourage Russia to attack NATO countries that don’t pay up? Yes, he did.

Oh yes, there was a Super Bowl.

And the White House did not apologize for Biden personally choreographing the game with Taylor Swift.

The Sunday shows on Super Bowl Sunday were a Super Bowl of stupid, as per usual.

And Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is, as ever, a piece of shit.

There were also some livestreams of Joe Biden, speaking! In public! Where everybody could see him!

This one he did with the king of Jordan!

And that is all, and tomorrow there will be more!

Hasta luego, and so forth!

