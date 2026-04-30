Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
7m

Perhaps the funniest thing about all this is that the personification of warm cheap American beer in can, Kash Patel, said that they have been investigating the seashells for nine or ten months. If true, that's some real quality use of taxpayer funds right there. Also, it's not true and they should really be ashamed and embarrassed.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Teen Laqueefa's avatar
Teen Laqueefa
1h

I guess doing anything about that pain would require giving a shit?

Aaron Rupar

‪@atrupar.com

Tim Scott: "Let me just say for the average person in the country -- President Trump loves you. Thank God almighty that President Trump understands the pain and misery of employees, independent contractors, and small businesses too."

Reply
Share
13 replies
364 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture