TWO WEEKS. And it is Monday, and we had stories.

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Wonkette’s day started with some tabs.

And then there was an angry mob!

And then there were some Sunday shows.

And then there was Barack Obama, being MAD ABOUT A THING.

And then there was TOMMY PEEPEE.

And then there was VLADIMIR PEEPEE.

And that was the end of the day. Goodbye!