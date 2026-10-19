TWO WEEKS. And it is Monday, and we had stories.
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Wonkette’s day started with some tabs.
And then there was an angry mob!
And then there were some Sunday shows.
And then there was Barack Obama, being MAD ABOUT A THING.
Noted Veteran Of Trump’s Racist Conspiracy-Mongering Condemns His Harassment Of Ilhan Omar
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And then there was TOMMY PEEPEE.
Oh No, Did Abdul El-Sayed Do An 'Incivility' To Josh Hawley's Little White Boy Buddy Tommy Peepee?
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And then there was VLADIMIR PEEPEE.
And that was the end of the day. Goodbye!