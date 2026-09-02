Allo allo here’s what we wrote at you today!
How can you have any pudding if you don’t read your tabs?
It’s true: Evan’s meanness IS why you subscribe!
President Dementia Smells Getting Special ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire Celebrity Apprentice Shark Tank?’ Reality Show!
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I was all like “oh I better check to see if Brooke’s post got unrelevant since she wrote it yesterday afternoon” but then it turned out it was all about CLIMATE DISINFO! (That headline hadn’t been like that before, or I would have already known, I’m not DUMB.) So it did not in fact get unrelevant, GOOD JOB BROOKE!
Nobody tell Robyn about the weird thing Haley Stevens just said about Bernie Sanders (he’s a jihadist?), the #unity was so nice while it lasted :/
Hear Ye, Hear Ye, A Few House Dems Really Want You To Know How Completely Out Of Touch They Are
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Mean again!
Nobody Wants To Go To Greatest Trump Republican Midterm Convention In US History, Sad!
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Lol hed. Which brilliant person came up with that one???
Okay, see you all bright and early for tabs!