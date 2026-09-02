Allo allo here’s what we wrote at you today!

How can you have any pudding if you don’t read your tabs?

It’s true: Evan’s meanness IS why you subscribe!

I was all like “oh I better check to see if Brooke’s post got unrelevant since she wrote it yesterday afternoon” but then it turned out it was all about CLIMATE DISINFO! (That headline hadn’t been like that before, or I would have already known, I’m not DUMB.) So it did not in fact get unrelevant, GOOD JOB BROOKE!

Nobody tell Robyn about the weird thing Haley Stevens just said about Bernie Sanders (he’s a jihadist?), the #unity was so nice while it lasted :/

Mean again!

Lol hed. Which brilliant person came up with that one???

Okay, see you all bright and early for tabs!