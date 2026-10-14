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Nicole Koretsky's avatar
Nicole Koretsky
4h

Don't know about you but I am un chien, Andalusian.

Never a bad time for Pixies 🔥

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Christopher Bosch's avatar
Christopher Bosch
4hEdited

Funny. I have just been reading again Gerald Durrel's " My Family and Other Animals", the first volume of his Corfu trilogy. In it he describes following a tarantula who climbed to the top of some foliage, looked around, and then marched straight to a hidden bird nest in another clump of foliage, where it snatched a baby bird and took it back to its hole in the ground lair.

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