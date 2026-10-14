Weird ol’ Donald Trump keeps talking about how Democrats want to trans all the kids (they don’t) and subject them to “mutilization,” which is both not a word and also not a thing anyone is doing. It’s all pretty depressing until you buoy your spirits with The Pixies’ brilliant 1989 song “Wave of Mutilation,” both in its glorious original version and its dreamy “UK Surf” remix.

When they go low, we go punk.

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Wonkette began the day with Tabs, as always, a funky-cool (screams) gif of a big hairy tarantula, and a completely true story from Minnesota with the unforgettable headline “Tarantula-tossing candidate running for U.S. Senate sentenced to workhouse over 2024 incident.” Stories like that make the news bearable.

Speaking of Minnesota, the real Senate there involves no spiders other than those in the brain of Republican candidate Michele Tafoya, who shouldn’t even be within any points of Democrat Peggy Flanagan.

History may not repeat itself, but on Fox News this week it rhymed with another time Brian Kilmeade made more sense than the others on the Idiot Couch.

JD Vance tried doing comedy and it was weird and embarrassing and, of course, deeply bigoted.

LA mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Nithya Raman had a serious policy debate and they didn’t even need a dipshit Republican in the room to make things interesting!

More debate funtimes, this time from Georgia, where Jon Ossoff flattened Republican challenger Mike Collins like a cartoon steamroller / anvil / giant mallet.

Politics is terrifying and hilarious and Yr Wonkette loves you. Give our regards to Mariana!