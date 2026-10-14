Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
7h

Gotta say, it is damn refreshing to see two intelligent POC women having a spirited but substantive debate over actual issues affecting real people. This is what democracy really looks like. And trust, I will take boring over corruption, name-calling, and mudslinging any day (even though that's our default here in the Bayou State).

Reply
Share
3 replies
Carstonio's avatar
Carstonio
7h

Speaking of debates, did anyone read about Andy Harris trying to blame rising gas prices on Democratic environmental regulations, only to have the debate audience laugh at him?

Reply
Share
3 replies
515 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture