Hello hello! It’s been so long since I’ve done a Wonkette One A Day, I just about plumb forgot! First I took a Secret Vacation, and then once I was home I conveniently had a meeting just every time it was time to One A Day it up! Where’s Dok, he does such a nice job on these instead of just slapping the links on the page and calling it good enough. Dok? DOKKKKKK?
We began our day with my tabs! They were fine.
I’m not trying to get my ass beat on the Internet, but I am glad James Talarico won the Texas Senate primary. Jasmine Crockett’s great! But she’s kind of also … a dick? (I specifically never cared for “butch body” nor her campaign throwing reporters out of events and then lying about it.) Which we pussed out and did not say, ever, we or at least I just thought it.
Excellent Candidate Wins Texas Democratic Senate Primary. Now Let’s Flip The Seat In November.
Even Republicans tore into Kristi Noem. Thom Tillis because he’s out of fucks and John Kennedy because … apparently they’re trying to get DHS funded by sacrificing Noem? At least that’s what the Bulwark says, you can see it tomorrow in tabs!
This is just really something. And we didn’t even mention Marco Rubio’s Sweaty Coke Guy routine as of late.
FIFA Peace President Would Evacuate Americans From War Zone But Has Ballroom To Plan
This too.
Robyn is aghast. Or as my late Old Dad would say, “but is she two ghasts?”
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Now Claims To Have ADHD, Continues To Have Insane Ideas About ADHD
This is … well you just go on and read it, I can’t do justice to Evan’s thang.
Pete Hegseth Got New Call Of Duty, Mom Ordered Pizza, Says We Can Stay Up As Late As We Want
Don’t forget to join us bright and early for tabs!