In our yellow (in our yellow) Submarine (submarine! Hahah!)

Oh, if you missed our hours-long livebloog of the election results last night, you can read it right here and relive the fun!

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Feed The Kitty

Wonkette’s day began with some very rationally exuberant Tabs, and a gif of the Wonkitty Yes-we-can-and-did! -ing

Elon Musk belongs in jail but will settle for wealth and comfort.

Say hello to your new Ann Richards, Texas! It’s Gov-Elect Gina Hinojosa!

Lovely salty Republican tears here! SO SAD!

The South is making a comeback, sans the confederate worship and the other creepy stuff! But Flannery O’Connor is forever. Welcome back!

Yr Wonkette loves you and reminds you to celebrate responsibly, with or without pants on. See you in the morning!